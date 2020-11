Juventus’ Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (R) celebrates after scoring an equalizer during the UEFA Champions League Group G football match Juventus vs Ferencvaros on November 24, 2020 at the Juventus stadium in Turin. MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP

Juventus booked a spot in the Champions League knockout stages on Tuesday, as Alvaro Morata’s injury-time goal grabbed a 2-1 win over Hungarians Ferencvaros.

Cristiano Ronaldo levelled after Myrto Uzuni’s early opener for the visitors in Turin, but Juve needed substitute Morata to strike late on to join Barcelona in qualifying from Group G with two games to spare.

AFP