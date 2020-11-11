A file photo of Mr Balarabe Musa

The former Governor of old Kaduna State Balarabe Musa is dead.

Musa died on Wednesday at the age of 85.

This was confirmed to Channels Television by his son, Dr Ibrahim Balarabe.

He said the ex-governor died in the early hours of Wednesday after suffering from a protracted illness.

READ ALSO: Mamman Daura Widely Misunderstood By Many Nigerians – Buhari

“He died today Wednesday, 11th of November at the age of 85. His burial will be around 4.00 pm today,” Balarabe told Channels Television.

He adds that Balarabe Musa will be buried according to Islamic rites.

Balarabe Musa according to his son will be remembered for being honest and straightforward.

His son also described him as an ‘encyclopedia of knowledge.’

Meanwhile, sympathizers have started trooping to the Rimi residence of the former Governor to pay their condolences to the family.

Former Kaduna-Central Senator, Shehu Sani also announced the death of Balarabe Musa in a Tweet he shared on his official handle.

Sani said, “Alhaji Balarabe Musa has died. May Allah forgive his soul and grant him Aljanna Firdausi. Amin.”

Alhaji Balarabe Musa has died.May Allah forgive his souls and grant him Aljanna firdausi.Amin. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) November 11, 2020

Shehu Sani also shared photos of them together.