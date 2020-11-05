The Kaduna State Government has lifted the dusk-to-dawn curfew imposed in all the 23 local government areas of the state with immediate effect.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, made the disclosure in a statement issued on Wednesday in Kaduna.

According to him, heads of security agencies have been notified of the development. In the meantime, vigorous patrols and security surveillance will continue.

Mr Aruwan reiterated that the Kaduna State Government and security agencies will not condone acts which may lead to a breakdown of law and order, under any guise.

He encouraged citizens to go about their lawful activities, and to report any observed threats, suspicious movements and security breaches to the Kaduna State Security Operations Room on the following lines, 09034000060, 08170189999.

(NAN)