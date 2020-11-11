Balarabe Musa

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has said that his government is proud of the public service that Alhaji Abdulkadir Balarabe Musa, the second republic governor of old Kaduna State, rendered to the state and its people.

A statement issued by Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye on Wednesday, said that Governor El Rufai has sent a condolence message to Alhaji Balarabe’s family, following the ex-governor’s death.

El Rufai noted that “Alhaji Balarabe Musa will be remembered as a progressive politician who tried in his time as governor to expand the horizons of opportunity for ordinary people.’’

According to the governor, the deceased “made notable contributions to industrializing the state.’’

“As a leader, he demonstrated at the ballot box, the capacity of a political party devoted to the protection of the interest of ordinary people to acquire power democratically.’’

El Rufai pointed out that “as a private citizen, he projected the qualities of principled politics, decency, integrity, consistency, and commitment to improving the lives of our ‘talakawa’ in Kaduna State and Nigeria.’’

“Despite the setback of his unwarranted impeachment from the office of Governor, Alh. Balarabe Musa remained steadfast to his principles and spoke his mind often, helping to project a radical voice in public discourse in defense of democracy, and to advance social justice.’’

The statement also paid ‘’tribute to his life of unblemished public service, we pray Allah to forgive his shortcomings, grant him al-Jannar Firdaus and to comfort his family.”

Vanguard News Nigeria