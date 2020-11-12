By Olaitan Ganiu

In recognition of the influence of her arts, Nigerian dance veteran, Kafayat Shafau-Ameh, also known as Kaffy has been awarded Honorary Doctorate by Escae Benin University, one of the top 10 universities in the Republic of Benin.

The award was conferred in recognition of Kaffy’s giant strides as a ‘pioneer in the business of dance in Africa’.

It was presented at a ceremony in Lagos presided by officials of the institution and witnessed by colleagues and well-wishers of the Guinness World Record champion.

Registrar of the institution, Matthew Godwin Mario, said the dancer has made outstanding contributions in the creative industry.

He said” “The President/ Vice-Chancellor, Registrar, Directors, and staff of our institution decided to confer on you an Honorary Doctorate award. This award cuts across Africa and the rest of the world.

“The university is giving this award to you for your outstanding contribution in the areas of youth development, empowerment, entertainment, and philanthropy. Your leadership qualities and your profundity of thoughts have placed you on a pedestal above all your equals.

“An Honorary Doctorate Award acknowledges that the recipient deserves to be recognized for his/ her unsurpassed abilities due to life’s learning and experiences.”

The award came as Kaffy brokered a health insurance deal with Avon HMO for all dancers and creative entrepreneurs.

The unprecedented landmark achievement would help guarantee access to healthcare for her young colleagues.

“This award is just icing on the cake for me because when I started it, people taunted me and wondered if I can amount to anything with dance. They said it was not honourable and befitting. There was nothing that I did not hear.

“Getting this doctorate degree came after the institution watched the consistency of the brand and how it has empowered people young people in the creative industry. Coming all the way from another country, this means a lot to me. This is also an opportunity for me to inspire young people that there is no limit to how far you can go,” Kaffy stated.

She announced her new book entitled Alajota, a Yoruba word used derogatively to mean one who dances for money.

The book which is available for pre-order would be released later this month.

She revealed, “I titled the book ALÁJÒÓTÀ to correct the impression that truly, dance is an empowerment tool for wealth creation. It is not only about money but values dance can contribute to development, economy, and society as told from my personal experience.

“ALÁJÒÓTÀ is an insight into how I have evolved and literarily went through the furnace. When people see me, they do not see what I have been through, this book details my travails with poverty, broken home, and homelessness.

“I have seen contributors and reviewers to the book shed tears and tell me how the book has shifted something in them. The book is now available for pre-order online ahead of release by the end of this month.”