By Sam Anokam

KAFFY the dancer has made a landmark achievement in the Nigerian dance industry after securing a major health insurance deal.

The campaign for a health insurance deal for the Nigerian performing arts industry championed by the veteran dancer received strategic support from Avon HMO, a leading health management organization.

Through this first-of-its-kind partnership, Nigerian creatives will now enjoy healthcare coverage tailored to their needs through the Kaffy Health Plan by Avon HMO.

At the launch of the new health plans, Kaffy noted that the new health plans couldn’t have come at a better time, considering that an estimated 98% of Nigerian dancers lacked health insurance cover.

“This is the first of its kind milestone for the performing arts industry particularly, dancers. The journey to a health insurance deal for my artistic community has been a long time coming. Unfortunately, we cannot bring back to those whom we have lost, quite avoidably due to a lack of access to basic health care. However, this is just the first part of the work,” Kaffy said.

To underscore the importance of health to dancers, Kaffy explained, “Dance is a creative expression that comes from within. Thus, the spirit, soul, and body must be in a healthy state. AVON is a market leader, and we are delighted to partner with them to further deepen health coverage among creatives. The Kaffy health plans offer annual coverage, and are flexible, with options for individuals and families. This is inclusive and it ensures that no one else is left behind.”

Also speaking on behalf of Adesimbo Bello-Ukiri, CEO of Avon HMO, Atinuke Kolade, the company’s Head of Sales, Retention, and Growth, reinforced the commitment of Avon HMO to improving access to healthcare among Nigerian creatives.