By Victor Ajihromanus

Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Kalu, has paid a condolence visit to Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba at his Abuja residence over destruction and looting of his property by hoodlums in Calabar.

The house of the former Senate Majority Leader in Calabar, Cross River State was attacked by hoodlums as fallout of the #EndSARS protest.

The Senator who was not in the country at the time of the incident said in a statement that the sponsored hoodlums broke into his house and looted it to the ground leaving only the bare floor

Access to him , “All the toilets, baths, pumps and indeed every imaginable fitting were removed as were items of furniture, clothing, a huge collection of mainly rare, out of print books, documents and historic photographs.

“They also removed all the windows, railings, family pictures and burglary proofs. Even my private chapel was not spared.

“They set the cars ablaze and parts of the building after more than four hours of interrupted operations in my house. It was methodical. Among the intruders were obviously electricians, plumbers, carpenters, motor mechanics, panel beaters and other tradesmen,” he said.

The Chief Whip of the Senate whose friendship with Senator Ndoma- egba dates many years ago had earlier in a statement condemned the destruction and called it unpleasant.

He condoled with the entire family of Senator Ndoma-egba over the huge loss and urged them to forgive everyone and continue their good work in the society

Vanguard News Nigeria