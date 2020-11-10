By Ayo Onikoyi

Embattled Nollywood actress, Rahama Sadau who has been seriously vilified by some Muslims for sharing a picture of herself in a bare-back dress on Twitter has debunked rumour making rounds that she has been arrested and jailed.

The actress on her Twitter handle say, “I have received many messages that I have been arrested and sentenced to jail earlier today. I have no idea where the news emanated from. I’m therefore calling on people to stop spreading fake stories,” she said.

Rahama ran afoul of many people and the northern filmmakers under the aegis of the Motion Picture Practitioners Association of Nigeria (MOPPAN) which led to her being blacklisted by the association.

According to the association, the post elicited blasphemous comments against the Holy Prophet of Islam on Twitter and other social media handles

I have received many messages that I have been arrested and sentenced to jail earlier today. I have no idea where the news emanated from. I’m therefore calling on people to stop spreading FAKE and unfounded stories… — Rahama Sadau 🇳🇬 (@Rahma_sadau) November 10, 2020

I haven’t received any police invitation or court trial. I’m reiterating this to well wishers that I’m SAFE and FINE and I have never received any legal trial for whatever reason. To those trying to bank on this issue to create an unrest, Please give it a rest..!!! 😢🙏🏻 — Rahama Sadau 🇳🇬 (@Rahma_sadau) November 10, 2020

It’s indeed a hard time for me.



This is not the right time for FAKE NEWS. Much love to those who reached out, I’m grateful. Love



Rahama ❤️ — Rahama Sadau 🇳🇬 (@Rahma_sadau) November 10, 2020

Vanguard