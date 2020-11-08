By Frank Ikpefan

The Victim Support Funds, a foundation for the support of victims of terrorism, has said it will soon commence the 3rd Phase of the COVID-19 Emergency Task Force intervention.

Chairman of the VSF, Gen Theophilus Danjuma (rtd), has approved the third phase of the intervention, given the continuous prevalence of COVID-19 pandemic and hardship across the country.

The intervention, directed at states in the Northwest and Northcentral, will begin on the 16 of this month.

Kano, Kaduna, Zamfara, Katsina, Benue, Niger and Plateau have been earmarked as beneficiary states, the VSF said in a press release on Saturday by its spokesperson on the COVID-19 Emergency Task Force, Alkasim Abdulkadir.

The states will receive bags of rice; beans; maize; vegetable oil and salt as palliatives to cushion the effect of the pandemic.

“As the first private sector-led humanitarian initiative in the country, this third phase of the VSF COVID-19 Palliative programme gives the VSF a veritable opportunity to consolidate on the impact of our interventions by giving succour to low income communities of Nigeria,” Chairperson of the Task Force, Mrs. Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji said in the statement.