Fanen Ihyongo, Kano

KANO State on Monday reiterated its commitment to reducing maternal mortality and death of children under five years.

Commissioner for Health Aminu Tsanyawa stated this during a Maternal and Pre-natal Death Surveillance Response Biannual Review (MPDSR) meeting.

The commissioner noted that the meeting was important to keep health workers abreast of basic information required to educate stakeholders and re-evaluate progress, success and critical challenges for MPDSR.

Tsanyawa said success has been achieved greatly through ‘concerted efforts’ of the Governor Abdullahi Ganduje administration which was running very fantastic programmes to curb the trend.

A statement by the ministry’s Information Officer, Hadiza Namadi, added that ‘the meeting also seeks to obtain health workers’ full cooperation and support that will address maternal and pre-natal mortality in Kano State and beyond’.

The statement reads: “Government is committed to providing adequate and qualitative healthcare to the people. This has been confirmed by a profound support to improve routine immunisation and provision of free eye care services to decrease.

“The government employs healthcare workers regularly and trains various cadres of workers, including traditional birth attendants, to reduce maternal and child morbidity and mortality.

“There is upgrading and renovation of healthcare facilities, provision of basic and specialised equipment to our facilities, robust and efficient preparedness and response plan of disease outbreak and control and prevention of diseases like malaria among others.”