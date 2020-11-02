By Bashir Bello – Kano

The Management of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) on Monday says the company has resumed the implementation of the revised service-based tariff following an earlier suspension by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

KEDCO Head, Corporate Communications, Ibrahim Sani Shawai, announced this in a statement made available to newsmen

Shawai said, “The new tariff has commenced from today November 1 as pre-paid customers will be the first set of customers to partake in the implementation while post-paid customers will have the new tariff reflected in their November bill.

“The new tariff has some modifications to them in favour of our numerous customers as customers in band A, B and C are now to get some discounts. Customers on Band A will enjoy 10% reduction on the approved Service Based Tariff, Band B will enjoy 10.5 % reduction while Band C customers will enjoy 31% reduction.

“Furthermore, Band D and E customers will have no change in their tariff as theirs have been frozen.

“We herewith assure our customers of good returns on their investment as KEDCO will continue to improve service delivery in line with the service outline for the new tariff,” the Head, Corporate Communications, Ibrahim Sani Shawai however stated.

