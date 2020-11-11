The Executive Secretary, Kano State Scholarship Board, Abubakar Zakari, has said that 60,000 students would benefit from the 2020 scholarship in the state.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Kano that over 50,000 students have applied so far.

According to him, the board had initially provided over 40,000 forms for the students to apply online which commenced on September 1, adding that it was then increased to 60,000.

He added that the state government also increased the allowance for the students studying at various Nigerian higher institutions.

Mr Zakari said that the state government had earmarked over N1.8 billion for payment to students studying in various public higher institutions in the country.

He explained that another N700 million was proposed for the payment of scholarship in various private institutions across the country.

Mr Zakari revealed that over N247 million was set aside for the payment of Scholarship for Kano indigent studying at School of laws in Nigeria.

“In 2021, we also proposed N1.7 billion for the payment of Scholarship for our students studying outside Nigeria.,” he said.

(NAN)