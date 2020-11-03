Match Day Four action at the handball premier league in Abuja. Credit: Handball Federation of Nigeria

Defending champions of the handball premier league, Kano Pillars have recorded back to back victories confirming their intention to retain their title with an impressive 30-22 victory over Borno Spiders on matchday 4.

It’s been a shaky start for the Kano based team at the ongoing campaign, they managed to edge out former champions, Niger United in their first match and got stunned by Safety Shooters on matchday two.

The champions picked themselves back up on matchday 3, beating COAS Shooters 31-21, and consolidated on that performance with today’s victory Borno Spiders.

But the struggle continues for former champions, Niger United. They are yet to record a win and have now lost three matches in a row and today’s 28-23 defeat to De Defenders 28-23 put a serious dent in their title ambition.

Team manager, Yekini Adebayo has blamed the exit of major players from the club for the poor performance.

Other results in the men’s category; Lagos Seasiders lost 25-23 to Safety Shooters, Plateau Vipers earned a 28-24 victory over Confluence Stars while Kada Stars had a comfortable 28-21 win over Delta Force.

In the only game played in the women’s category, Benue Queens thrashed Desert Queens 28-17.