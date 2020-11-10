Kano State Coalition of Ulama and Non-Governmental Organisations have called on Governor Abdullahi Ganduje to disengage all Frenchmen in the services of the state government, following President Emmanuel Macron’s comment which has ignited an outrage in the Muslim world.

The Kano Islamic group in a communiqué signed by its Organising Secretary Dr. Saidu Dukawa, called for the immediate replacement of French language with Arabic language in the curriculum of all public schools in the state.

Recall that President Macron ignited an outrage in the Muslim world after he announced his intention to fight “Islamist separatism” and further described the faith as one “that is in crisis all over the world today”. This prompted objections from several Muslim leaders and commentators.

The coalition comprising of Ulama and Muslim academics which commended the Kano State Government for its swift action in renaming “France Road” as Madina Road, also expressed its disapproval and condemnation of what it termed French blasphemy sketches.

The communique read;

“The cartoons/caricature, which the French history teacher mocked his Muslim students with, are in contravention of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights as it affects the right to choice of religion. “The French President, Emanuel Macron, was not only insensitive to the feelings and sensibilities of the six million Muslims in France, and by extension that of the close to two billion Muslims worldwide, but his action is also acrimonious, hateful, venomous and vile. “The subsequent crackdown on mosques and Muslim schools in France by Macron is tantamount to matching words with action that Macron and his administration are all out to fight Muslims. “Consequent upon the foregoing observations, the coalition resolved that Muslims worldwide should consider Macron and his administration as paragons of Islamophobia. “The coalition supports and affirms its loyalty to all Muslim leaders who expressed condemnation for the actions of Macron and his administration and calls for continuous prayer for them.”

The Islamic group added that Muslims must always be ready to protect the honour and sanctity of Prophet Muhammad “through all peaceful and lawful means, including boycotting French products as well as their economic, financial and political interests until France is pulled down to its knees.”

The communique added;

“The coalition commends the Kano State Government for its swift action in renaming ‘France Road’ as Madina Road; the coalition calls on the Kano State Government to go a step further and disengage all Frenchmen in the services of the state government, such as in sports and anywhere else. “It should also replace the teaching of French with that of Arabic language in all public schools.”

