Published: 14:13 EST, 2 November 2020

Kanye West has unveiled a new promotional video for his Yeezy Christian Academy.

The 43-year-old rapper launched the academy last week and marking the occasion on social media shared a video starring some of the youngest members of his family.

The clip shows a group of children, including Kanye’s daughter North, seven, son Saint, four, nephew Mason Disick, 10, and niece Penelope Disick, eight, wearing blue outfits with the letters ‘YCA’ on the front of their T-shirts.

In a montage the kids repeat the academy’s mantra ‘Dear Future, I still believe in you.’

Looking into the camera, the children say the words ‘Dear Future, I still believe in you. We still believe in you. We believe in our families,

‘In our future, we will heal. Our future has homes for everyone. Our future has food for everyone. Our future has love. Jesus loves everyone. Let’s lead with love! Our future is waiting on us!’

Project: Details about the academy are vague, however, there is no information about whether it is a fully certified institution and it’s not clear if the school will be open to the public

The Faded hitmaker first announced the Yeezy Christian Academy in a tweet in September where he shared the five ‘founding pillars’ of the school were ‘faith, music, communication, collaboration, and creativity.’

Details about the academy are vague, however, there is no information about whether it is a fully certified institution and it’s not clear if the school will be open to the public.

A press release for the academy calls it Kanye’s ‘latest initiative for education,’ with few other details, according to Page Six.

Meanwhile, Kanye, who is a write-in presidential candidate, will appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live on the night following the election.

The rapper, who launched his own presidential bid in July, will appear on Wednesday’s episode of the late night talk show.

Over the weekend, Kanye and wife Kim Kardashian turned their home into a giant spider to celebrate Halloween on Saturday.

Joining in: Saint, four, is also seen saying the words ‘Jesus loves everyone’

The 40-year-old reality star opted transformed her entire home into a terrifying spider, complete with a giant cobweb that covered the entrance to her property.

In a video posted to her Instagram Reels, Kim explained: ‘So since Halloween was canceled and there’s no trick-or-treating or parties, I wanted my house to be really festive for the kids so we … it’s actually kind of my biggest nightmare to have a huge tarantula in my house, but wait until you see inside.

‘How we transformed it into a full spider web experience …’

Kim went on to show off the impressive decoration, which saw a portion of her sprawling estate have every inch covered in cobwebs to make it look like a spooky spider’s lair.

Scary: Meanwhile, Kanye and wife Kim Kardashian turned their home into a giant spider to celebrate Halloween on Saturday

Yikes! The 40-year-old reality star opted transformed her entire home into a terrifying spider, complete with a giant cobweb that covered the entrance to her property