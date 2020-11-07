File photo

The Corps Marshal Federal Road Safety Corps, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has described as unfortunate but avoidable, the fatal crash that occurred today Saturday 7 November 2020 at Kara bridge on the outward Lagos lane of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, stating that frantic efforts are already in place to put an end to tanker explosions.

In a statement by Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Public Education Officer, the Corps Marshal said this after receiving reports of the fatal crash. He stated that the fatal road traffic crash involved a single Tanker fully ladened with PMS, that the crash investigation carried out by a team of FRSC personnel deployed for rescue operations, revealed that the driver lost control of the wheels as a result of mechanical deficiency (tyre blow out) making the tanker to fall on the expressway amidst a wild inferno.

From the crash investigation report submitted, a total of 2 male adults were killed and burnt beyond recognition, while wanton destruction of properties occasioned by the fire also left 29 vehicles parked by the roadside burnt down completely.

Oyeyemi also lamented the actions of hoodlums who prevented the combined rescue teams of the Federal Fire Service and FRSC from approaching the scene of the crash.

According to him, “when our personnel got to the scene, they met teams of Lagos State Fire Service who advised our men against approaching the scene of the crash.

“The firefighters said they were equally deployed to the scene for same reason but on arrival, they were chased back by some hoodlums, carrying dangerous weapons”. Both teams had to run to the Isheri Division of Nigeria Police for security cover.

The Corps Marshal also maintained that the Corps is seriously engaging critical stakeholders and making frantic efforts to find lasting solution to tanker explosions on the road . . He called on the Governments at all levels to expedite action towards working out modalities that will support and hasten existing efforts towards fleet renewal as most of the articulated vehicles are aged while efforts are on to enforce compulsory use of safety valves to prevent spillage after falls of tankers.

On the present state of traffic on the road, the Corps wishes to inform the general public that there is no need for panic as the crashed vehicles have been successfully removed from the road and all Obstructions cleared with the road now opened to use. As such, road users already on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway or intending users who have not explored alternative roads should please exercise caution and drive safe; avoid speeding, road rage and ultimately, avoid driving against the flow of traffic. FRSC wishes us safe journey to our various destinations.

Vanguard News Nigeria