By Harriet Johnston For Mailonline

Published: 05:34 EST, 9 November 2020 | Updated: 07:27 EST, 9 November 2020

Kate Middleton paid tribute to the Queen on Remembrance Sunday by donning a set of Her Majesty’s diamond and pearl earrings.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 38, wrapped up warm in a bespoke Catherine Walker coat, which featured tassel shoulder detail, and was adorned with a poppy.

The mother-of-three, who attended the scaled back commemorations alongside Prince Charles and Prince William, also opted to wear the Queen’s diamond and pearl drop earrings for the occasion.

Both Kate and the Queen have chosen the earrings before to wear on particularly special occasions, with the Duchess choosing the set to leave the Lindo Wing with Prince Louis in 2018.

Her Majesty pictured wearing the same diamond and pearl earrings during her Diamond Jubilee celebrations

The Queen sported the earrings for a service of thanksgiving and carriage procession during her Diamond Jubilee celebrations in 2012.

And Kate chose them for a day of engagements in The Netherlands in 2016, her first official solo overseas visit without Prince William.

The accessories took centre stage when the royal paused in front of Vermeer’s famous painting The Girl With The Pearl Earring at the Mauritshuis gallery in The Hague.

With her brown hair tied back in a low bun, the royal completed the look with a touch of blusher, nude-coloured lip and statement brows.

The Duchess wore the same earrings on a visit to The Hague where she twinned with Vermeer’s famous painting

Following the service, the Duchess, donning a black face mask, could be seen in the back of the chauffeur-driven car alongside Prince William.

Due to government restrictions regarding the Covid-19 pandemic, the annual Remembrance Sunday March past the Cenotaph did not take place this year.

With the public unable to attend, millions of people across the UK instead privately paid their respects from home.

As the clock struck 11am, Boris Johnson, Prince Charles, Prince William and other members of Britain’s elite marked the two-minute silence before laying their wreaths.

The Duchess famously wore the jewels during her appearance at the Lindo Wing after giving birth to Prince Louis in 2018

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cornwall, Sophie Wessex and the Queen watched on from the royal box near the Cenotaph.

Meanwhile Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘personally recognised’ Remembrance Day by visiting the Los Angeles National cemetery to pay their respects to fallen Commonwealth soldiers.

The Duke and Duchess laid flowers they had picked from their own garden at two graves, one for those who had served in the Royal Australian Air Force and one for soldiers from the Royal Canadian Artillery.

They also placed a wreath at an obelisk in the cemetery that features a plaque inscribed ‘In Memory of the Men Who Offered Their Lives In Defence Of Their Country’.

It comes after Harry was said to have been refused permission for a wreath to be laid at the Cenotaph on his behalf today, in the latest sign of a family rift.

The Queen was not thought to have been informed of the request or its refusal, which is said to have ‘deeply saddened’ the Duke of Sussex, the Times said.