By Erica Tempesta For Dailymail.com

Published: 14:40 EST, 2 November 2020 | Updated: 15:34 EST, 2 November 2020

Katherine Webb-McCarron has revealed that she has already gained 20 pounds in her first trimester, admitting that her third pregnancy ‘has been the hardest’ so far.

The 31-year-old former Miss Alabama took to Instagram the day before Halloween to share photos of herself cradling her growing baby bump while wearing a sports bra and bike shorts.

Katherine, who is expecting her third son in April, looks stunning in the images, but in the caption, she opened up about her surprising weight gain and the difficulties of her latest pregnancy.

Motherly glow: Pregnant Katherine Webb-McCarron, 31, took to Instagram to share photos of herself cradling her growing baby bump

Then and now: The model revealed that she has already gained 20 pounds in her first trimester, when she should have only put on about 2 to 4 pounds. She is pictured in 2019 (left)

‘I told my agent, what you see is what you get when I sent her these digitals yesterday. I’ve already gained 20 pounds in my first trimester and I have no idea why. Especially since I threw up so much from morning sickness,’ she wrote.

Expectant mothers should gain about 2 to 4 pounds during the first three months of pregnancy and 1 pound a week during the second and third trimesters, according to WebMD.

Katherine referenced the stats in her post, explaining: ‘They say the normal weight to gain is 2-4 pounds so I’m way past that.’

‘Have any of you ladies had similar experiences?’ she asked her 265,000 Instagram followers.

Family: Katherine and her husband AJ McCarron have two sons: four-year-old Raymond Anthony III aka ‘Tripp’ and Cash Carter McCarron, who will turn two in December

Changes: Katherine only gained 44 pounds total with Tripp, but she put on more weight with Cash. When she was eight months along, she had already gained 40 pounds (pictured)

‘Round three has been the hardest but thankful to have [a] healthy pregnancy,’ she added. ‘Can’t wait for your arrival in April little man.’

A few days after sharing the post, Katherine and her NFL star husband AJ McCarron, 30, enjoyed a dinner at Nobu Houston with his teammate, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, and his girlfriend Jillyann Anais Moor.

AJ is currently the team’s back-up quarterback, behind Deshaun.

‘My ppl,’ Katherine captioned an image of them squeezed into one of the restaurant’s booths together.

Out: Katherine and AJ enjoyed a dinner at Nobu Houston with his teammate, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, and his girlfriend Jillyann Anais Moor over the weekend

Katherine and AJ have two sons: four-year-old Raymond Anthony III aka ‘Tripp’ and Cash Carter McCarron, who will turn two in December.

The model shared numerous photos of her changing body during her pregnancy with Cash, and even joked that her eldest son Tripp ‘stretched’ her out and ‘made more room for this one.’

In her eighth month of pregnancy, she shared that she had gained 40 pounds so far.

Katherine only put on a total of 44 pounds during her first pregnancy, and she admitted at the time that she wasn’t sure why she was putting on more weight the second time around.

Celebration: Katherine announced her third pregnancy in early October when she shared a video of the small gender reveal that took place in their backyard

Boy mom: In the clip, AJ shoots blue confetti from a hand-sized cannon, revealing they are having a third son

The soon-to-be mother of three announced her third pregnancy in early October when she shared a video of the small gender reveal that took place in their backyard.

‘And God said…Bam! You’re a boy mom,’ she captioned the video. ‘Prayers needed for my sanity.’

In the clip, AJ shoots blue confetti from a hand-sized cannon and pumps his fist, exclaiming: ‘Yes! Thank you! Yeah!’

Katherine laughs and throws her head back in resignation, prompting AJ to give her a celebratory kiss.

‘You’re having a brother!’ AJ tells Tripp. ‘Come on, give me [five]!’

Katherine and AJ began dating before the college football star graduated from the University of Alabama in 2012. They said ‘I do’ two years later in July 2014.