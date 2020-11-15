By Augustine Okezie, Katsina

Katsina #ENDSARS judicial panel has concluded arrangements to commence public hearing to be rotated in each of the three senatorial zones from Monday, November 23 by 9am daily.

Chairman of the panel, Justice Abbas Bawale, told newsmen in the panel, as at the weekend, had received 61 petitions from various individuals.

Bawale, who is also a Judge from the High Court, further disclosed the panel will use this week to formally write and summon complainants and the defendants to appear before it during the sittings.

He said: ‘’The panel will begin its public hearing from Funtua zone where a majority of the petitions emanated from, and thereafter, the hearings would be held in Katsina and Daura zones.

‘’The panel will complete the public hearings within a week and complete its work within the stipulated time given to do so. We shall not request for an extension of time from the state government.

“Presently, we have 56 petitions from Funtua zone of the state and 5 petitions from Katsina zone.

“Last week, we were at Daura where we paid courtesy call on the Emir, Dr. Faruq Umar and sought for his support and assistance on our assignment.

‘’We had earlier paid similar courtesy call on the Emir of Katsina, Dr. Abdulmumin kabir Usman. We are expecting petitions from Daura zone, too. For now, we have a total of 61 petitions in all.

“Definitely, by Monday, 23rd, November, we shall begin public hearing from Funtua zone and thereafter, move to Katsina and Daura zones.

“We shall be sitting from zone to zone to ensure that all parts of the state are covered and taken care of. We are here to do justice to all the petitions and we encourage people to turn up.

‘’There is a counsel attached to the panel to assist the petitioners in their presentation of cases. But the complainants and the defendants are free to have own counsel’’.