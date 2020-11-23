The Katsina State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), on Monday said that the state had recorded 37,970 cases of various disasters between January and September, 2020.

SEMA’s Executive Secretary, Alhaji Babangida Nasamu, made the disclosure in Katsina, while briefing newsmen on the achievements recorded by the agency.

Nasamu said some of the disaster included : fire incidents, rainstorm/ windstorm, flood and armed banditry.

According to him, the state recorded 333 cases of fire incidents alone during the period under review.

He added that the fire incidents were recorded at various individual houses and market places.

He, however, disclosed that the government donated N52.9 million assistance to the victims.

Nasamu said that 10,217 cases of rainstorm/windstorm were also reported to the agency during the period.

The executive secretary pointed out that banditry cases were recorded at Jibia, Batsari, Safana, Danmusa, Kankara, Faskari, Sabuwa and Dandume local government areas of the state.

He noted that the rainstorm/windstorm rendered thousands of victims homeless, while 3,250 cases of flood disasters were recorded.

He said that 24,170 cases of armed banditry were also recorded in the state during the period.

Nasamu, also revealed that the government spent N9.6 million on the maintenance of Internationally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps for the victims.

“We provide materials like clean water, food, sanitary items, mattresses, healthcare services, among others to the victims at IDPs camp” Nasamu said.

He noted that the state government also provided assistance to the disaster victims in forms of building materials, food items, clothing materials, among others, estimated at millions of Naira.

Nasamu commended the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, and other stakeholders for their support towards disaster victims in the



state.

