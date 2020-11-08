By Augustine Okezie, Katsina

The Katsina State Government on Sunday rejected an online media report alleging the standards of education and its requisite infrastructures in the state, have fallen to its lowest level.

The Director General on Media to Governor Aminu Bello Masari, Abdul Labaran Malumfashi, told newsmen in Katsina the report on the deplorable condition of the buildings at the Government Community Girls Secondary School, Kafur, by the online media is false and unacceptable to the government

He said: ’’The reports by Sahara Reporters on the alleged deplorable condition of the buildings at the Government Community Girls Secondary School Kafur, is a clear case of a hatchet job.

‘’In a recent report, Sahara Reporters published a string of pictures consisting of dilapidated buildings, which it claimed to be at the school, in Governor Aminu Bello Masari’s home local government area of Kafur’.

‘’The pictures published by Sahara Reporters depicted classroom and other buildings, which are partly damaged and, or collapsed, with doors and windows totally or partly removed and with faded painting’’.

‘’For the avoidance of doubt, the pictures in the Sahara Reporters’ story were not from any school currently in the state.

“They must have been sourced from elsewhere outside Katsina State and attached to the Kafur school story for reasons clearly designed to embarrass the government’’.

He pointed at the various strides made by government in the education sector, especially at the primary and secondary levels, adding the curreny administration has expended much time and resources to rejuvenate education at the various levels.

He also pointed at the seven new secondary schools were built across the state at N1.1b and the 25 secondary schools across the three Senatorial zones in the state that underwent complete rehabilitation and upgrading at N3.2b.

He said: ‘’48 secondary schools that suffered from dilapidation and were damaged by storm received partial repairs and rehabilitation at the cost of N7 b’’.