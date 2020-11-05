Kastina State government said it had repatriated 27,000 Internally-Displaced Persons (IDP) back to their communities within and outside the state.

It also said that seven of the IDP camps, which used to accommodate the displaced persons in parts of the state, had since been closed down.

The state’s Commissioner for Youths, Sports and Social Development, Sani Danlami, who disclosed this with newsmen yesterday, identified the closed down IDPs to include that of Dandume, Faskari, Kankara, Batsari, Jibia, ATC Katsina, and the less-privileged home in Katsina metropolitan area.

Like other states in the North-West, Katsina is faced with security challenges brought about by the activities of bandits.

The challenge had led to the loss of several lives and property, including the displacement of hundreds of people, especially from frontline local councils in the state.

In some situations, IDPs from neighbouring Zamfara State fleeing activities of bandits in their communities were accommodated in camps in the state.

But the state government said it had helped the displaced persons go back to their communities, and had closed down all the IDP camps across the state.

It said though the state could not currently boast of not having any IDP, it, however, said many of those claiming to be displaced persons were only pretending to do so.

“Today in Katsina State, there is no single person in our internally-displaced person camps.

“The state government has assisted the displaced persons to go back to their villages in order to continue living their lives as they used to.

“We are, however, aware that there are some people who are roaming the streets claiming to be displaced persons.”

Danlami said the state government was not happy with such persons claiming to be IDPs when they are not.

He said that the state government would not fold its arms and allow some disgruntled elements to tarnish its image.

He, however, said that government “is always ready to continue to support the IDPs with logistics and foodstuff so that they can continue with their normal lives in their communities.”

