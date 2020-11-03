Augustine Okezie, Katsina

The Katsina State Government Tuesday announced that it has concluded arrangements to computerize its land Geographic Information System, GIS, early next year, as part of measures by the state government to Fastrack land certification process, data gathering on internally generated revenue, and to assist prospective investors in settling down early to doing business in Katsina state

The State Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Alhaji Usman dada who made the disclosure while briefing newsmen at Government House Katsina, said the digitalized GIS will also promote farm and site services, act as a one-stop-shop for data generation and registration and ensure revenue generation from at least 9 sources

He further disclosed that a total of 4000 land certificates was issued1987 between and 2015 while a total number 0f 6000 certificates was executed between 2015 till date

He said ’’the state government created a total land layout of 120,32 of which was directly under the approval of the governor for direct allocation to individuals, groups and associations, while the remainder of 68 layouts are to be allocated by the commissioner’’

‘’The state government also made land allocations to some federal agencies, including 120 hectares to the Air force along Daura road, Transport University, Police mobile Force base and Army base all located in Daura’’

The Commissioner also announced that his Ministry ranked second in revenue generation for the state Government, having generated well above N3oom from 2015 t0 2019

He assured that the ministry is willing to enter into a private partnership with willing developers to build housing estate for the benefit of Katsina people, and that about N1b compensation has been paid out by the state government to those whose lands were acquired for development purposes in addition to land exchange to enable the affected individual continue his livelihood elsewhere

He assured that processing of applications for land certification presently can be concluded within 2 to three weeks of documentation.