The Katsina State Government has announced plans to explore identified 400 mining sites with 37 different types of mineral resources located across the 34 Local Government Areas of the state.

The State Commissioner for Rural Development, Mr. Abdullahi Imam, revealed this to journalists yesterday at a ministerial briefing in the Government House.

He disclosed that some of the mineral resources found across the 400 mining sites include gold, manganese, feldspars, kaolin, mica, tourmaline, galena, beryllium, asbestos, iron-ore, aquamarine, copper, emerald, sapphire, Chromite, amongst others.

Imam, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Hassan Anda, also explained that the state government will deploy revolving strategies to woo investors to the state in order to explore natural mineral resources.

The Commissioner further recalled that the mining sector had significantly contributed to the revenue generation capacity of the country, hence the need for its revitalisation and diversification to stop overdependence on the oil sector.

He said ‘’ The mineral sector has the potential of generating millions of jobs for our teaming youths and contributing enormously to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP)”.

On his part, the Chairman of Katsina State Exploration and Mining Company ( KEMCO), Alhaji Salisu Mamman, said government has incorporated artisanal miners into cooperative groups to enable them enjoy better pricing of their products.

He opined that the gesture will also enable them access funds from World Bank and other financial institutions that will enhance their businesses.