Taiwo ALIMI

IN-FORM Sivasspor striker Olanrewaju Kayode is looking forward to returning to the Super Eagles.

Kayode notched his third goal in as many games in the Europa League to power the Turkish side to a 2-0 victory over Qarabag on Thursday.

Goals from Caner Osmanpaşa and Kayode either side of the break helped Sivasspor pick up their first win in Group I of the Europa League.

Sivasspor suffered back-to-back defeats to Villarreal and Maccabi Tel Aviv on Matchdays one and two of this Europa League campaign but started brilliantly tonight with a fine Caner Osmanpasa strike just after eleven minutes.

The Shakhtar Donetsk loanee has played for the Nigeria U17, U20, U23 and the senior team. He feels that his recent scoring form will translate to more goals in the national team given the opportunity.

Kayode was among the goal scorers when Villarreal smashed Sivasspor 5-3 in Spain and got his side’s only goal in the 2-1 home loss to Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv last Thursday.