Chairman of Kebbi State Board of Internal Revenue Iliyasu Arzika Jega has said that the agency has generated N8 billion out of N9 billion targeted for internal generating revenue in 2020.

Jega made the announcement at the 2019/2020 IGR Excellence Award in Birnin Kebbi and stated that the board has achieved about 90% improvement on revenue generation.

The chairman expressed satisfaction in the agency’s transition to digital operations.

He noted that the entire system of their operations has been automated to block all leakages in revenue administration and collection.

“You see I make all the department and area offices to go back to the digital operation in order to achieve the same objectives,” Jega said.

“The board would not rest on its oars until all accruable to the government are paid into its coffers.

“Despite the set back suffered by all sectors as a result of COVID-19 pandemic, Kebbi State government was able to generate N8 billion IGR as at this October. There is a possibility for the state to surpass its N9 billion target for this year as there are two more months of tax collection.”

Jega promised that before the end of 2020, his administration will achieve the target of N9 billion for the state.

He commended the state government for supporting the board to ensure effective service delivery in revenue generation across the state.

Jega, who was given an award of excellence by Alford International Conferences Limited, said the award was a reward for his commitment and improvement on the IGR in the state.

The chairman of Alford Conferences Limited, Frederick Apeji, urged the agency to continue to improve on their operations in Kebbi State.

