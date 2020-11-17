Kellyanne Conway’s 16-year-old daughter Claudia has shoved her father into the TikTok limelight by getting him to lip synch.

A short clip sees attorney George Conway miming to 2007s Aly & AJ’s Potential Breakup Song while the pair wait for Claudia to audition for American Idol.

The video has already been viewed more than 50,000 times since being posted online on Monday and sees George making the music his own.

The teenage daughter of former President Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway filmed her father George, pictured, in a TikTok video that saw him miming on Monday afternoon

The clip was filmed while Claudia waited for her American Idol audition Monday

The clip cuts several times throughout with George seen to be miming into a mirror at one point and then coming out from behind a potted plant in another section of the video.

The short clip appears to have been filmed while Claudia waited for her American Idol audition which was taking place outside in a large garden in California due to the coronavirus pandemic.

George Conway has been an ardent critic of President Trump, causing a rift in the Conway household where wife Kellyanne served as an adviser to Trump. George Conway also was a co-founder of the Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump GOP group.

Their teenage daughter once threatened to emancipate herself amidst the family drama.

In a separate TikTok, American Idol judge Katy Perry posted a video of herself telling viewers that Claudia had just sung.

‘Well, well, well, let the games begin,’ Perry says. ‘because Claudia just tried out for American Idol,’ while quickly panning to see the teen standing close by.

George seemed game to play along with his daughter as he posed in various ways

This season’s auditions are taking place outside in California

Claudia Conway is pictured as she attended her American Idol audition on Monday

George and Kellyanne stepped down from their respective political roles as Claudia went public on social media with the Conways’ family issues.

Claudia Conway, meanwhile, has 1.4 million followers on TikTok. She ended up going viral last month with a TikTok video about President Trump contracting COVID-19.

She then returned to the platform on Sunday afternoon in her first video in nearly three weeks.

Claudia was filming her confessional for the ABC series, which started production in early October for the 19th season and is slated to debut in February.

After going viral last month with a TikTok video about President Trump contracting COVID-19, Kellyanne Conway’s 16-year-old daughter Claudia has auditioned for American Idol

‘Hey guys, I’m here at American Idol confessional,’ the young Conway said, while swinging the camera around to reveal a film crew who cheered for her.

‘I met Ryan Seacrest today and I have my audition soon, so stay tuned for that,’ Conway added.

‘Very, very nervous, but very, very excited,’ she added, before blowing a kiss to the camera and ending the video.

Film crew: ‘Hey guys, I’m here at American Idol confessional,’ the young Conway said, while swinging the camera around to reveal a film crew who cheered for her

Met Ryan: ‘I met Ryan Seacrest today and I have my audition soon, so stay tuned for that,’ Conway added

‘Very, very nervous, but very, very excited,’ she added, before blowing a kiss to the camera and ending the video

Claudia’s look: The teenager was wearing a strapless white dress with a number of silver necklaces dangling around her neck

The teenager has showed off her singing skills in other TikTok videos, though she has not given any indication of how the audition went.

American Idol started production on Season 19 in early October, with Deadline reporting there are ‘slight changes’ for the audition episodes.

While previous seasons would feature the judges traveling to different audition sites all across the country, but this season the auditions will be held in various locations in California, with contestants traveling there for their tryouts.

The daughter had said in August that she was seeking emancipation from her mother, though they were spotted out in October, celebrating Claudia’s sweet 16.

Claudia also revealed on TikTok in October that her mother had tested positive for COVID-19.