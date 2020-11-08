Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga, former vice president Kalonzo Musyoka and Kanu chairman Gideon Moi have joined other Kenyan and world leaders in congratulating Democrat Joseph Biden following his historic victory in the US presidential election.

Mr Odinga described Biden’s victory as historic and a symbol of hope for democracy in the world.

“Congratulations Joe Biden for the journey of faith that has resulted in this victory for the United States and the world. We look forward to joining hands to address global challenges like the Coronavirus pandemic, slowed economies, democracy and climate change. All the best,” stated Mr Odinga on his social media platforms.

On his part, Senator Moi said Biden’s win signifies the restoration of the dignity of global politics.

“Hearty congratulations US president-elect Joe Biden and vice president Kamala Harris. This victory signifies the restoration of the dignity of global politics. As the vice president in the Obama administration, Biden was an astute and humble leader. Today, he remains the same down-to-earth president-elect with the vision to transform America,” said the Baringo senator.

Female vice president

Mr Moi lauded Americans for electing the first ever female vice president.

Other leaders who came out to celebrate Biden’s win include, Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi, governors Lee Kinyanjui (Nakuru) and Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga) among others.

“The victory of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris heralds US’ return to multilateralism and faith in international organisations like WHO. Congratulations president-elect. We shall look forward to welcoming you again in Kenya soon,” said Mr Musyoka.

Mr Mudavadi also described the victory as historic.

Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox

“Congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on winning the 2020 US presidential election. It is a victory for the American people and also a befitting blow against arrogance and impunity for those in high office,” said Mudavadi.

Great significance

Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua also congratulated Biden and Harris following the victory.

“Your victory has great significance not only for the USA but also for the entire world. Best wishes,” Ms Karua tweeted.

Biden’s defeat of Donald Trump ends a presidency that convulsed American politics, shocked the world and left the United States more divided than ever.

Harris, 56, a senator and former California attorney general, will make history as the first black woman to enter the White House as vice president.

Biden’s supporters poured into the streets across the country in a moment of catharsis to celebrate his victory.