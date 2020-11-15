The great United States of America is the unlikely laughing stock of the democratic world.

Close to two weeks after voting closed, they can’t agree on who between sitting president Donald Trump and opposition candidate Joe Biden won.

The declared winners in two African countries – Tanzania and Ivory Coast – which went to the polls around the same time, have settled down to work as transition plans in the US remain derailed, with both Mr Trump and Mr Biden claiming victory.

Twitter staff have been kept quite busy censoring any post by Mr Trump alleging vote rigging. How did the world’s erstwhile democracy policeman end up in this embarrassing situation?

White racism

Popular punditry in the liberal media puts it down to Mr Trump’s personal character flaws and populism, and the indoctrination of his conservative base – said to be largely white male without a college degree.

But scholars like the political philosopher Michael Sandel, who are seeking a much deeper understanding of the so-called Trumpism, believe there is more to it than Mr Trump and white racism.

There is also the relative underperformance of the Democratic Party. It failed to flip the power balance in Congress as was widely expected.

Even Mr Trump, with his more than 70 million popular votes, is thought to have exceeded expectations following an election campaign period dominated by criticism of his administration’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

With more than 200,000 Americans killed by the virus and an economy in a crisis, Mr Trump was surely there for the taking.

In an interview with Sky News last week, Prof Sandel, who teaches justice at Harvard, linked the Democrats’ underperformance to shifting values that have seen their party alienate its traditional working-class base.

The party, he noted, had increasingly embraced ‘meritocratic hubris’ – the notion that people with college degrees are more deserving of opportunity than those without – effectively stripping work of its dignity.

University degree certificates

Watching the interview got me thinking that Kenya, too, might soon have to pay a price for the ‘meritocratic hubris’ of its political elite.

A controversial law requiring candidates to produce university degree certificates to be cleared to run for National Assembly, Senate or County Assembly seats is to come into force in the 2022 elections.

Nairobi voters have had their democratic will expressed at the ballot in 2017 overturned midway, partly due to elite reservations about the competence of their governor.

And the popular line of attack against Deputy President William Ruto’s populist Hustler Nation movement tends to target the education level of the ordinary folks it is trying to appeal to.

If ‘meritocratic hubris’ has emerged as a problem for democracy in America where about 30 per cent of the population have college degrees what danger does it portend to Kenya, with its one per cent?

jkotieno@ke.nationmedia.com. @otienootieno