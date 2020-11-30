Garissa University College terror attack convict Rashid Charles Mberesero has died, police said on Sunday.

Prison authorities told the Nation that Mberesero, a Tanzanian, died by suicide inside cell number 24, block H at Kamiti Maximum Security Prison on Friday.

They said his body was found handing from the window’s metallic grill, with a piece of a blanket around the neck.

The attack on April 2, 2015 left 148 people dead, most of them students, and close to 100 injured.

Meberesero had been serving a life sentence following his conviction in 2019.

In his ruling, Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi said evidence tabled in court found Mberesero and his two accomplices, Mohamed Abdi Abikar and Hassan Aden Hassan, guilty of conspiracy to commit a terror attack.

Mr Andayi said phone records and handwritings linked the three to the attack by terror group Al-Shabaab.

The incident ranks amongst the deadliest attacks in the country, after the 1998 US embassy bombings in Nairobi, Kenya and Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, that claimed more than 200 lives.