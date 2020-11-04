County bosses have said that they want all Covid-19 containment measures be implemented in their original form to curb the spread of the disease.

During the Covid-19 summit on Wednesday, Council of Governors chair Wycliffe Oparanya recommended that the nationwide curfew currently in force be revised to start at 9pm and end at 4am.

The recommendation by governors came just hours before President Uhuru Kenyatta is set to address the nation in his 13th Covid-19 update since the first case was reported in Kenya.

Mr Kenyatta’s address will come on the backdrop of the sixth extraordinary session with governors on the pandemic.

Mr Oparanya also announced that county governments will not offer services to people not wearing masks starting Wednesday.

“We are beginning a campaign today [Wednesday] dubbed – ‘No mask, no service’, ‘Bila barakoa, hakuna huduma’. County governments will translate this campaign message in their local languages to ensure that evert citizen is sensitised,” Mr Oparanya said.

He added: “Anybody found rendering services to members of the public who are not complying with the health protocols by wearing a mask, keeping distance and sanitising will be held liable,” he said.