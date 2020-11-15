Health Cabinet secretary Mutahi Kagwe has fashioned himself as the straight-shooting minister regularly on your television screens warning you about Covid-19 that has ravaged the world and killed more than 1,200 Kenyans and 1.2 million worldwide.

But on Wednesday, while appearing before the Senate Health Committee, the minister seemed out of his depth when he appeared not to understand how vaccines work.

It was all about the announcement by pharmaceutical giant Pfizer on Monday, that its experimental vaccine had shown 90 per cent efficacy based on initial study from a large study. Those who had enrolled for the vaccine trials had not shown any side effects, Pfizer said.

While independent scientists have cautioned against hyping up the early results before long-term safety and efficacy data has been collected, including how long the vaccine’s protection might last, the announcement by Pfizer makes it the first company to give a positive result from a Covid-19 vaccine trial as the world waits with bated breath for a cure to the pandemic that has altered how we live and work.

But for Mr Kagwe, he had a different issue with the vaccine altogether: “How did Pfizer even know I was going to get the coronavirus to know that the vaccine prevented me from getting the virus?”

Covid-19

While the world celebrated the new development, a huge breakthrough in the fight against Covid-19, Mr Kagwe not only seemed to doubt the efficacy of the pharmaceutical giant’s vaccine, but did not seem to understand how vaccines work, generally, and the process of developing them.

The former Nyeri senator holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Insurance) from the University of Nairobi and a Masters in Business Administration from the United States International University. These are hardly the qualifications one needs to doubt a vaccine development process, let alone decide whether Kenya should take it up.

“We are hearing there is a vaccine. Pfizer says there is a vaccine but, personally, to tell you the truth, I have many doubts about it because they were talking about a disease that stops people from getting the virus. Now, I would like to know how they knew in the first place that I was going to get the virus… We are talking about treatment when I have a virus… but when you tell me that I stopped you from getting the virus… how would you know I was going to get the virus in the first place? So for me I have reservations about it,” Mr Kagwe told the Senate committee.

Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox

Pfizer vaccine

In a statement he issued later after attracting a lot of flak from social media commentators, Mr Kagwe insisted that he would stay on the side of caution, and would only embrace the Pfizer vaccine, or indeed any other, after it has been deemed to have met global health standards.

His statement on the vaccine, it appears, only goes to prove his form of communication in the fight against coronavirus.

In August after analysing all the statements he had made, the Nation found Mr Kagwe as an “admonisher and chastiser, and scarcely a persuader.” The study, the Nation said, showed a minister one linguist described as “a class prefect on steroids; quick to reprimand and censure but slow to motivate and convert.”

But as the globe celebrates the news of a possible vaccine, it appears, Mr Kagwe’s move to dismiss the positive results by the pharmaceutical giant not only gives the worry that Kenya might not plan its strategic space to get it once approved for mass use, but also is a worrying admission from the man whose ministry makes the life-changing decision on whether or not to pick up the vaccine, and pick it up first and fast.

For Mr Kagwe, however, the global pharmaceutical giant should first explain to him how a vaccine prevents one from getting a disease – information that should be basic science for any Form Four student, let alone the man at the helm of the Ministry of Health looking at the wellbeing of 47 million people, hoping to be first in line for a vaccine against the virus that continues to wreak havoc.

palangat@ke.nationmedia.com