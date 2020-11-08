Nairobi — The Ministry of Health has announced 719 more coronavirus cases picked from 4,732 samples which were tested on Saturday.

The new cases raised infections reported in the country to 62,488 since March.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe eight patients had succumbed to the virus raising the national death tally to 1,111.

912 more patients were also cleared including 782 who were under the Home-Based Care Program. 130 were discharged from various hospitals across the country.

Kenya reviewed its COVID-19 measures Wednesday in renewed efforts aimed at arresting the surging cases of COVID-19.

President Uhuru Kenyatta said the decision was taken due to increased infections and deaths which had gone up since August when some of the tough restrictions were lifted.

“The positivity rate has shot up four times from September,” the President said, declaring October as the “most tragic month in our fight against COVID-19.”

Some of the new measures include the suspension of political gatherings for 60 days, closure of bars by 9pm and a review of the night curfew to start at 10pm to 4am.

He also ordered civil servants aged above 50 years and anyone with compromised immunity to work from home.

President Kenyatta directed all government meetings to be held virtually so as to protect public servants and members of the public visiting their offices.

Schools which were closed in March will now re-open in January 2021, but Grade IV, Class VIII and Form IV assessments will proceed as planned. Learners in these classes resumed learning in October.

He urged Members of Parliament to utilize Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to provide additional hand-washing points and face masks as part of preparations for the schools re-opening in January.