Kenya: Matungu MP Justus Murunga Dies

Nairobi — Matungu Member of Parliament Justus Murunga is dead.

Murunga died on Saturday night after developing breathing complications whie undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kisumu.

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya was among the first leaders to send condolences, describing him as a hardworking and selfless leader.

“I am deeply saddened by his death which has robbed Kakamega a focused whose contribution in development of our county will be missed,” he said.

There was no immediate confirm on reports that he succumbed to COVID-19 that felled more than 1,200 since March.

