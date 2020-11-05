Reaching El Molo on the remote north eastern shores of Lake Turkana in Marsabit County is no mean feat.

In this barren, dust and wind-swept village, doum-palm thatched huts form a cluster on the black volcanic rubble on the edge of the lakeshore.

But also in this village, there is a generation of school-going children for whom life in the remote, desolate village will not be enough.

Paul Lekapana, 38, is one such product of education in one of Kenya’s little-known and smallest tribes, the El Molo. The tribe has just 1,104 people, according to KNBS 2019 Census.

In this part of the world, it’s practically impossible to find someone as learned as Lekapana.

University degrees

The number of people with university degrees from one of the most marginalised communities in Kenya is almost negligible. Adding pain to this grim picture is the fact that even the most educated member of the El Molo community is unemployed.

As much as the country’s unemployment problem could be fuelled by a growth in the number of students going to universities in Kenya and the graduate positions now standing at a premium, for El Molo, their issue is a classic case of pure relegation.

When Lekapana took a divergent route from his community’s by pursuing the white man’s education at Loiyangalani Primary School in 1988, he already had the focus of being one of the future emancipators of his community.

“I knew right from my childhood that I come from a highly disadvantaged community and it was only through education that I’d be able to elevate them from their socio-economically base situations,” Mr Lekapana told the Nation in an interview.

He strived to be among the trailblazers who would redefine the future trajectory to be taken by many others.

He sat his KCPE examination at the same primary school in 1996, scoring 395 out of a possible 700 marks, and was admitted to St Paul’s Secondary School in Marsabit where he scored a B (plain) in the KCSE exam in the year 2000.

And when he secured a place at Kenyatta University to study Environmental Science, he was convinced that the journey to salvage his people from socio-economic handicaps was almost bearing fruit.

Job competition

After graduating with a Second Class Upper Division, he felt that there was a need to propel himself to a higher level to stand a better chance in the cut-throat competition in the job market.

He consoled himself that a post-graduate degree was a good investment in a future career.

Mr Lekapana accumulated funds and registered for Advanced Environmental Studies at the University of Nairobi and graduated with a Master of Arts Degree in Environmental Policy in 2013.

He kick-started his career by gaining the skills and work experience at a time when many faced a more competitive job market, by getting involved with the various civil society organisations.

He recalls how he has always worked in short-term contracts with EMIRAD, a private environmental consulting firm, which he formed with the help of his friends, only to be phased out due to cut-throat competition.

He later worked for the Vétérinaires sans Frontìeres Germany (VSFG) under livelihood projects and also advocated the rights of indigenous communities under the Conventions on United Nations for Environmental Climate Change between 2014 and 2018.

Fish kiosk

But despite his academic excellence, today, Mr Lekapana is running a fish kiosk together with his wife in Marsabit town after failing to secure formal employment.

Most of his sleepless nights are spent musing over how his community, which is teetering on the verge of extinction and faced with a myriad of socio-economic challenges, could be uplifted.

“Our livelihoods are at stake and our woes are compounded by the fact that we lack political representation at all levels. How I wish the government would give our community a special consideration for political representation to give us a voice too,” said Mr Lekapana.

According to the Marsabit Tourism, Culture and Assistant Director Edward Lemotou, the number of the community’s members gainfully employed in the county government does not exceed five and only one holds a senior position.

He said that the number of El Molos serving in the national government was also very small.

The highest ranked member of the community served as a sergeant-at-arms in the National Assembly.

Mr Lemotou cited escalation of the illiteracy level among the community as the greatest threat to future generations.

Poor performance

Schools in the region no longer perform well due to lack of resources, understaffing and lack of motivation from teachers, most of whom are not locals and see their deployment in the area as a punishment.

Lack of advanced technology such as communication networks and internet was also blamed for the lagging behind of the region socio-economically.

Mr Lemotou appealed to the county and national governments to elevate educated members of the community by giving them a voice at both levels of government.

He lamented that the Building Bridges Initiative report failed to capture interests of minority ethnic groups which have, for ages, grappled with resource challenges.

“It is unfortunate that even the BBI, which would have given minorities and marginalised ethnic groups like us a voice, has failed to capture our welfare,” Mr Lemotou said.

Three men served in the Kenya Army, three were employed by TSC, and four others were civil servants.

Special consideration

The environmental expert believes that the plights of his community would be better addressed if the government gave them special consideration for political representation to have a voice both at the county and national levels since their low numbers do not allow them to be elected for any political seats.

He thought that by specialising in the environmental field, he would easily address the challenges of his community that were more environmentally linked since fish, which is their mainstay, was nearly depleted due to environmental degradation.

He was saddened that the El Molo community continues to grapple with various socio-economic challenges because they have no one to voice their concerns.

He was also bitter that many NGOs and researchers used their community for selfish gains.

The El Molo language falls in the category of the most critically endangered languages in the world.