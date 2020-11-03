Uganda’s Electoral Commission (EC) has cleared President Yoweri Museveni to contest for a sixth term.

The move paves the way for the 76-year-old Museveni to vie for the presidency on the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) ticket in the general election slated for February 2021.

“I hereby declare Yoweri Museveni Tibuhaburwa Kaguta duly nominated candidate in respect to the presidential elections of 2021 having fulfilled the requirement as set out in the Presidential Elections Act 2005,” said EC chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama.

Museveni was escorted by his wife Janet, Vice President Edward Ssekandi, Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda among others to submit his candidature at the Kyadondo Cricket grounds in Kampala.

He presented his academic documents, proof of registration as a voter and paid the required UGX20 million (about Sh550,000) in nomination fees.

With unavailability of opposition leader Kiiza Besigye, who refused to contest, pop-star and youthful parliamentarian Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine is expected to offer Museveni the stiffest competition yet.

A win will clear Museveni to rule the landlocked East African country for upward of 40 years.

Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, who was born on September 15, 1944, has been the President of Uganda since 1986.

He was involved in the rebellions that toppled then Ugandan leaders Idi Amin (1971-79) and Milton Obote (1980-85) before capturing power in 1986.