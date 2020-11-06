Nairobi — A renewed operation to enforce the COVID-19 protocols is set to kick off on Thursday, following a directive by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Inspector General of the National Police Service (NPS) Hillary Mutyambai said police in partnership with County Inspectorate Departments and administrators will strictly enforce all the protocols.

Any Public Service Vehicle operators found defying the rules, the police boss says they will earn their SACCO which ordinarily has 30 vehicles, a revocation of their operation licenses.

Addressing journalists, the IG said their mode of operation will change with minimal arrests being effected. Instead, offenders will be released on cash bails.

“All police officers across the country have been instructed to enforce the COVID-19 protocols and regulations in strict compliance with the rule of law,” he asserted.

NPS will also work with the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) to come up with a way to punish private motorists disobeying the rules.

“Accordingly, we appeal to everyone to wear face masks, keep social distance while in public places and to avoid unnecessary travels,” Mutyambai said.

All bars and restaurants are expected to close latest by 9pm before the curfew which starts at 10pm and runs until 4am.

Members of the Public will be denied services if they do not wear a face mask while in a public office. Kenyans are also expected to maintain social distance while in public including those using public means of transport.

By November 4, the country had recorded a cumulative 58,587 coronavirus cases, 38,381 recoveries and 1,051 deaths.