President Uhuru Kenyatta Wednesday disclosed why he deactivated his social media accounts in March 2019.

The President made the revelation during the launch of the collection of signatures for the BBI process which was held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi.

According to the Head of State, Twitter had nothing constructive and was full of abuses.

“Mimi nilitoka Twitter kwa sababu huko ni matusi tu … afadhali nipige story na mama, nilale, niamke nifanye kazi (I left Twitter because of many insults. I’d rather have a conversation with my wife, sleep and work),” he said amid laughter.

He added that Twitter only serves to waste people’s time.

“Unakaa hapo unasoma, hulali. Unapiga simu unauliza vile umetukanwa (You get sleepless nights after going through Twitter. You keep calling to ask about the insults),” he added.

The President went offline in 2019 despite being the most followed African leader on Twitter, with his handle, @UKenyatta, which was verified, having 3.62 million followers.

He also deactivated his personal Facebook account.

Amid growing speculation, State House Chief of Staff Nzioka Waita sent a tweet saying the President’s accounts had been deactivated.

“On account of unauthorised access to the official social media handles of the President of the Republic of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, all official social media handles for the President have been temporarily suspended to allow for the necessary remedial measures to be undertaken,” he said then.

It was not the first time social media accounts associated with the President, State House and his office had been deactivated.

In July 2018, two Twitter accounts – @PresidentKE and @PSCU_Digital – were pulled down over hacking claims.

“In this regard and with immediate effect, the only official digital media channels that will convey information for and on behalf of the President, Her Excellency the First Lady and State House are as detailed below: Twitter: @StateHouseKenya, @UKenyatta, @FirstLadyKenya @KanzeDena; Facebook: State House Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, @Office of the First Lady Kenya,” Mr Waita said then.