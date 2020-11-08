The next general election should always be a referendum on the performance of the government, the governing party and the president over the past term or two terms.

Therefore, 2022 should be about the performance of the government, President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Jubilee Party. That is their record from 2013 to 2022.

But this may not be the case, thanks to the Handshake, the detente between President Kenyatta and his foe-turned-fan Raila Odinga, and its issue, the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI). Handshake and BBI have killed the parliamentary opposition and transformed the Orange Democratic Movement and Wiper Democratic Movement into accessories of Jubilee and government.

The parties have sacrificed issue-based politics at the altar of the personal pursuits and interests of their leaders.

Secondly, Handshake and BBI threaten to focus the attention of Kenyans on change of the Constitution and the referendum and, therefore, brand the 2022 General Election an appendage of the above. This will eclipse or push local issues off the electioneering table.

This nationalisation of the political agenda deflects from the President’s, Jubilee’s and government’s performance or record.

Nationalisation of the electoral agenda similarly shifts attention away from the performance of the devolved governments and the governors. And, it deflects attention from the performance of the dominant parties.

Have Jubilee and ODM governors and their governments, for example, done commendable jobs in terms of empowering ordinary people or making the lives of their constituents better?

Governors have records and those among them who aspire to be president or ministers should be held to account at elections.

Nationalisation of the election agenda often serves the ruling and dominant political elite. It is easier for them to address change of the constitution and creation of jobs for the boys than to account for their failure to create jobs for the country’s youth.

In this atmosphere, Jubilee, ODM and WDM will be happy to have a figure of hate, an enemy to blame for Kenya’s problems and to rally the populace against. This will drive traffic away from the internal contradictions of Jubilee and its newfound accessories ODM and WDM, while rallying the populace against the unwanted branch they seek to cast away.

That branch is currently estranged Deputy President William Ruto. He must not be allowed to gatecrash the Kenyatta II succession party. Because of him a war on corruption has been declared and weaponised. Because of him the Constitution must be changed to, for example, give the president power to hire and fire premiers and deputy premiers while expanding the Executive.

In 1983, the fall guy was previously powerful and dreaded Attorney-General Charles Njonjo, then minister for a whittled down Constitutional Affairs. He no doubt had his eyes on the presidency. President Moi, at a public rally but without naming names, accused him of plotting to seize power through devious means with the help of foreigners.

Snap general election

He was soon named and dubbed msaliti (betrayer).

A snap general election followed in the same year to take Mr Njonjo out of the political arena and rid the system of his allies. The single issue of that year’s general election was msaliti. The current figure of hate is Dr Ruto, who is publicly vilified as mwizi (thief) and was outed publicly by the President as ducking work to campaign for 2022.

Notice that the entire ODM leadership and MPs have replaced scrutiny of the government with attacking Dr Ruto. Ugenya Senator and Minority Leader James Orengo has nicknamed Dr Ruto Rasputin. He has also likened him to Herod’s malicious wife who advised her daughter Salome to ask for John the Baptist’s head as reward for her scintillating dance performance.

Rasputin was evil, Salome’s mom was evil and Herod killed children. That’s the corner to which Mr Orengo, with an eye on the office of Attorney-General or minister in the next dispensation, consigns the DP. Not to be left out, Mr Odinga has accused churches that have received money from Dr Ruto’s fundraisers of laundering proceeds of corruption.

Jubilee, ODM and WDM will be happy if Dr Ruto were to oppose them in the coming referendum. Their work will be a cakewalk.

