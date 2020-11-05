Universities have begun opening doors for in-person classes in the second phase of the reopening plan for higher learning institutions.

Students in first, second and third year in universities as well as technical and vocational centres will resume classes today.

Universities have been recalling students in a phased programme as directed by Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha. Final-year students and those pursuing Science, Technology and Mathematics courses reported on October 5.

Most institutions held virtual admission and orientation sessions for their first-year students earlier this month, but a majority have now met the ministry’s health guidelines.

At the University of Nairobi, Vice-Chancellor Stephen Kiama said the Senate approved the resumption of on-campus learning from November 9.

“First-year students in the colleges of agriculture and veterinary sciences, architecture and engineering, biological and physical sciences, health sciences and all students pursuing sciences in the College of Education and External Studies to report on this date to their respective colleges,” he said, adding that the rest of the students from second to third year would continue with online learning until further notice.

The institution has been conducting virtual defenses of Masters and PhD theses.

Meru University of Science Technology, which has suspended online learning, has recalled first years to campus from tomorrow for a semester that ends in the third week of December.

Resumption of classes

At Machakos University, they opened doors for students in all other classes on Friday, with first years beginning in-person classes today.

At Kenyatta University, first-and fourth year students reported between October 19 and 23 while the digital school of virtual and open learning re-opened on October 17.

Second-and-third year students will report between November 7 and 8 while those in continuing education programme will resume on November 28.

At Chuka University, first-year students reported on Monday while at Moi, they will resume on November 9. At Mount Kenya, students resumed last week.

Cooperative and Egerton universities are yet to recall students in the second phase. At Jomo Kenyatta University of Science and Technology, first-year and post-graduate students will report on November 9 while students of Great Lake University in Kisumu will resume on November 5.

Most private institutions are yet to recall students for in-person learning while Daystar, Strathmore and KCA universities are continuing with online learning.

Technical and vocational training institutions and teacher training colleges have also started implementing phase two of in-person classes. Second-year students in teacher training colleges reported on October 26 and will end the first term on December 18.

The term will continue from January 4 to January 29, allowing 2020 Knec examinations, which were suspended due to Covid-19, to start between January 18 and 29. The second term will run between February 15 and May 7, while the third will run from May 24 to August 13.