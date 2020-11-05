Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama has been named among 100 most influential Africans, according to Public Relations and Rating firm Avance Media and Africa Youth Awards.

Other notable sportsmen in the list include Arsenal’s Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubamayeng, Barcelona Ladies forward Asisat Ashaola (Nigeria), Egyptian Mohamed Salah who turns out for reigning English Premier League (EPL) side Liverpool and Everton forward Alex Iwobi.

Other are Liverpool’s Senegalese forward Sadio Mane, South African Athlete Caster Semenya, Morocco International Achraf Hakimi who plays for Inter Milan and Tanzanian striker Mbwana Samatta.

The list is curated to recognise young Africans for their outstanding contributions towards the development of Africa in a diverse range of fields.

Nigeria recorded the highest representation with 21 young achievers, with Ghana, Kenya and South Africa also recording a representation of 10 young people each.

Other Kenyans in the list include activist Boniface Mwangi, media personality Betty Kyalo, comedian Njugush (Timothy Kimani), DW Journalist Edith Kimani, Charlot Magoyi, Ashish Thakar and Citizen TV journalist Dorcas Wangira.

“The 2020 list features young people pursuing various interests intended to put the name of the continent on the globe through selfless sacrifices and spirited leadership, Young people are motivated by the stories of these young achievers who continue to take a lead amid a global pandemic,” Prince Akpah, Managing Director of Avance Media said.

Africa Youth Awards aims at appreciating the works of young Africans in Africa and the Diaspora.

Launched in 2014, the awards scheme was inspired by the lack of recognition for young Africans who have selflessly dedicated their lives to making sure the future of Africa is optimistic.