Seventy-three (73) presidential candidates vying for the ultimate seat, one thousand and sixty-six (1,066) governorship candidates, one thousand, nine hundred and four (1,904) senatorial candidates, four thousand, six hundred and eighty, (4,680) House of Reps candidates are some of the key facts and figures of the 2019 general elections, as contained in a report released by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The report titled ”Review of the 2019 General Election: Report of The Commissions Retreats and Stakeholders Engagement.

It also revealed that 14,580 candidates contested the State House of Assembly seats, while 105 candidates vied for the Federal Capital Territory Chairmanship.

Other figures include; 91 political parties , 84m registered voters, 72.7m claimed PVCs, 11.2m unclaimed PVCs, 821, 686 ad-hoc staff.

The review which is traditionally undertaken by the electoral umpire after every general election revealed other key figures such as:





1. 24,353 nominated candidates

2. 1,558 electoral constituencies

3. 8,809 electoral wards

4. 119,973 polling units

5. 57,023 voting points

6.176,996 smartcard readers deployed

7. 17,001 back-up smart card readers

8. 120 groups, comprising 71,256 accredited domestic observers

9. 39 observer groups, comprising 2,306 accredited International observers

The commission also revealed that it received 186 petitions from political parties, as well as 584 requests for certified true copies (CTC) of reports on party congresses and primaries. Adding that it was taken to court 639 times on pre-election issues.

The report also stated that the commission received a budgetary allocation of One hundred and eighty nine billion, seven million, two hundred and seventy two thousand, three hundred and ninety three naira, N189,007,272,393, which translates to Two thousand, two hundred and ninety-four naira N2,294 per voter.

Vanguard News Nigeria