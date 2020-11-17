Elo Edremoda, Warri

FORMER Super Eagles player, Christian Obodo, who was kidnapped Sunday evening, in Delta State, has regained his freedom.

Obodo was reportedly kidnapped by unidentified armed men at about 5pm on Sunday along Refinery Road in Effurun in Uvwie council area of the state.

But a close friend of the former Udinese midfielder, Big Sam, confirmed his release yesterday: “He (Obodo) has been released. He was released last night. I met him this morning. The town is becoming more unsafe. We are glad that he is back home.”

The 36-year-old was said to have stopped along the road to buy bananas when the hoodlums reportedly struck and whisked him to an unknown destination.

The player who made some 20 appearances for the Super Eagles, suffered same fate on 9th June 2012 when he was kidnapped in the state while on his way to church.

Delta State Police Command has clarified that the reported kidnapping of Obodo, was a case of armed robbery.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, made the clarification in a telephone conversation with the Nation Monday evening.