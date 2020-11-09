By Osagie Otabor, Akure

Kidnappers who abducted some traders along the Akure-Owo highway have reduced the ransom demand from N11million to N5million.

The kidnappers last Saturday abducted 16 persons, but the Ondo State Police Command said it rescued 10 and arrested four members of the kidnapped gang.

One of the victims was said to have managed to escape.

Among those still in the kidnappers’ den is the Iyaloja of Isua, Akoko South East Local Government, Chief Hellen Edward.

The traders were returning from Akure when they were abducted, but the driver was allowed to go to tell their families to pay N11million ransom.

One of her children, who gave her name as Mrs. Alaba, said her mother spoke to family members and urged them to look for money to pay the ransom demanded by the abductors for her to be free.

Alaba said they were happy when they heard news of the rescue of some victims by the police, but later discovered that her mother was still in captivity.

She said the N5million demanded by the kidnappers was too much for the poor families to pay.

Command spokesman Tee-Leo Ikoro said the police and other security agents were combing the forest to secure the release of the victims.