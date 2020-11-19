By Ike Uchechukwu – Calabar

Following the spate of kidnappings in Cross River, the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, on Thursday said it will continue with its indefinite strike embarked upon on Nov. 4, 2020, due to the ugly dimension kidnapping has taken in the state unless Governor Ben Ayade takes a decisive decision to end the menace.

In a communique jointly signed by the Chairman, Dr Innocent Abang and the Public Relations Officer, Dr Besong Akotanchi, the Association said that there was no plan to suspend the strike until the state government improve the security architecture of the state.

The Association’s strike followed the kidnap of their colleague, Dr Godwin Udo of the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital who was kidnapped on Nov. 1 and released on Nov. 7 in Calabar.

They said: “NMA held an emergency general meeting to review the ongoing withdrawal of services which was declared 15 days ago, following the incessant kidnapping of doctors and other inhabitants of Cross River.

“A detailed and comprehensive update was given by the NMA Chairman and the Secretary of the Strike Monitoring Team.

“After robust deliberations on the issues, Congress decided to continue with the ongoing withdrawal of services, until concrete and tangible steps to curb insecurity are seen to be made by the government.

“While this decision to continue with the withdrawal of services may appear painful and insensitive to the public, NMA in Cross River want to state that the rising spate of the kidnapping of about 10 more victims since the onset of this strike action further justifies the position of NMA in Cross River,” the communique said.

The communique states that the State Officers Committee will continue with its advocacy and mounting of pressure on relevant stakeholders until they are guaranteed security for their members and the people of Cross River.

“We hereby appeal to our members to remain steadfast and committed to this congress decision, as nobody is immune to this devilish act until decisive measures are put in place by the state government.

“NMA is calling on other professional bodies and Civil Society Organisations to join hands with us and demand for an improved security from the state government for residents in the state,” the communique added.

