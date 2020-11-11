Emma Elekwa, Onitsha

THE first kidney transplant centre for the Southeast, Premium Dialysis Hospital,was launched yesterday in Nnewi, Anambra State, .

Former Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) Dr Okey Chidolue said opening of the facility was informed by rising cases of kidney failures and related diseases.

He explained that kidney problem should not be seen as a death sentence, but said its management was an uphill task that could not be successful without government and community support.

Chidolue said: “Apart from providing solutions to health challenges of Nnewi residents and beyond, the hospital would create employment for those in and around the community.

“Our project duration is 12 months and, when completed, will most likely be the largest kidney hospital in Anambra State and the first kidney transplant centre in the Southeast.”

Commissioner for Health Dr Vincent Okpala described kidney infection as a killer disease which he regretted had already killed many in Nigeria.