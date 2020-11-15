The co-founder of Kidpreneur Africa, Juliet Vincent-Obi, has called on parents to allow their children/wards to participate on skill acquisition programmes, as a way of enabling children develop their talents and hone their skills.

Speaking to The Guardian on the third edition of Kidpreneur Conference/Ambassadors Award planned to hold on December 12 at Business Club Ikeja, the children and youth mentor said children and youths need to acquire entrepreneurial skills alongside their academic pursuit to excel in the new dispensation called the ‘new normal.’

Unveiling the theme, which is: Today’s Kids, Tomorrow’s Future, Vincent-Obi disclosed that aside rewarding kids who against all odds have started their own businesses and initiatives, that the gathering will also recognise outstanding Kidpreneurs who are changing the narrative through their crafts and talents as Kidpreneur Ambassadors.

Highlights of the programme include Kidpreneurs panel session, financial literacy games, raffle draw, among others. According to her, there will be conversations centred on child entrepreneurship and how children are daily contributing to the social, economic and national development of their countries in Africa.

She noted that every child is unique and has some potential to make significant contributions in his/her families, society and nation.

She called on parents, guardians and teachers to help the child discover his/her ability, adding that her organization is at the forefront of advocating and instilling the spirit of entrepreneurship in children.

“Today’s kids need to acquire skills to develop and to meet the demands of the future. Our kids need to begin today to look into the future and prepare early for the job that is yet to exist,” she said.