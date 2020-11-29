…Describes act as insane

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has said that his administration has given all the needed support to the armed forces to take all necessary steps to protect the country’s population and its territory.

President Buhari stated this while reacting to the gruesome murder of 43 farmers in Borno State by the Boko Haram insurgents.

The President expressed grief over the killing of the farmers on rice fields at Zabarmari, in Jere Local Government of Borno State, describing the terrorist killings as insane.

President Buhari in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja, said, “I condemn the killing of our hardworking farmers by terrorists in Borno State.

“The entire country is hurt by these senseless killings. My thoughts are with their families in this time of grief. May their souls Rest In Peace.”

He said the government had given all the needed support to the armed forces “to take all necessary steps to protect the country’s population and its territory.”

