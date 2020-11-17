President-General Isoko Development Union, IDU, Chief Iduh Amadhe

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha, Oleh

Isoko Development Union, IDU, has reiterated it’s determination to work with cultural and political leaders in Isoko nation to resolve issues of land dispute between Oleh and Ozoro communities and reported killing of 12 persons, saying it would be madness to allow the feuding communities to go to war.

Briefing newsmen on the outcome of a security meeting held at IDU Secretariat, President General of the apex socio-cultural organization of the Isoko nation, Chief Iduh Amadhe advised against the propagation of falsehood and said “People should investigate properly. IDU cannot encourage crisis in any community”.

Amadhe said: “We have resolved that we cannot leave the matter like that and wait for government alone to resolve it for us. We have resolved that our sons in government, Isoko people here, traditional rulers and the two (Isoko North and South) local government councils should join hands with us to bring permanent peace to the two communities.

“The two communities are the headquarters of the the two local government areas, hosting strangers and for that reason alone, we cannot allow them to quarrel. If they quarrel, it means the entire Isoko nation is at war because we have people from all the clans in Oleh and Ozoro. It will be madness to say Ozoro and Oleh are going to war.

“Those of us who are cultural and political leaders in Isoko must join hands and appeal to everybody to make peace. Those families that are saying they own the land should stay away from the disputed area.

“We also appealing to the people who lost their loved ones to remain calm that Isoko and government will be able to take a decision and we will be able to forget whatever has happened because that is the best line to follow.”

