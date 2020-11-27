World News

Kim Jong Un Doesn’t Want to Pick a Fight With Biden for Now, South Korean Lawmakers Say

By
0
kim-jong-un-doesn’t-want-to-pick-a-fight-with-biden-for-now,-south-korean-lawmakers-say
Views: Visits 6

SEOUL—North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has asked his government’s officials to refrain from provoking the U.S., an effort that is likely aimed at preserving the possibility of engaging with the incoming U.S. administration, South Korean intelligence officials told lawmakers.

The North sees negotiations with President-elect Joe Biden as potentially more difficult than with President Trump, they said Friday. Mr. Biden is likely to pursue discussions with Pyongyang the traditional way, they said, through working-level conversations…

AIB releases three final accident, incidents reports

Previous article

‘Next level’ galore as Nigeria Army, Airforce, Navy promotes 421 officers to new ranks

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News