SEOUL—North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has asked his government’s officials to refrain from provoking the U.S., an effort that is likely aimed at preserving the possibility of engaging with the incoming U.S. administration, South Korean intelligence officials told lawmakers.

The North sees negotiations with President-elect Joe Biden as potentially more difficult than with President Trump, they said Friday. Mr. Biden is likely to pursue discussions with Pyongyang the traditional way, they said, through working-level conversations…